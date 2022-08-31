Cause of east Topeka vacant house fire under investigation

Topeka fire crews work to extinguish a vacant house fire in the 600 block of SE Leland St.
Topeka fire crews work to extinguish a vacant house fire in the 600 block of SE Leland St.(Topeka Fire Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews are currently on scene of a vacant house fire on the city’s east side.

House fire

Posted by Topeka Fire Department on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Crews arrived to the home, located in the 616 of SE Leland St. shortly after 3 p.m. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says the fire had progressed inside the home for some time prior to crews getting on scene.

Initial reports are that the home was vacant.

Fire officials say a neighboring home sustained heat damage as a result of the blaze.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning
Ricardo Ramirez
Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured

Latest News

1 death, 140 new COVID cases reported in RIley County
Damon Parker shared his experiences with the group.
Speaker brings awareness of mental health
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination...
AG urges court to respect religious liberty in COVID vaccine mandates
FILE
DEA warns of Rainbow Fentanyl targeting younger Americans