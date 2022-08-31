Cause of east Topeka vacant house fire under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews are currently on scene of a vacant house fire on the city’s east side.

Crews arrived to the home, located in the 616 of SE Leland St. shortly after 3 p.m. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says the fire had progressed inside the home for some time prior to crews getting on scene.

Initial reports are that the home was vacant.

Fire officials say a neighboring home sustained heat damage as a result of the blaze.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

