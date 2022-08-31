Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.(Ssfadia / Wikipedia / (CC BY 4.0))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
Ricardo Ramirez
Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured

Latest News

FILE
FanDuel adds name to list of growing online sportsbooks in Kansas
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FILE
UWGT’s Angel Romero appointed to Washburn University Board of Regents
Ralph and Hope the Giraffe
Hipp Clips: Ralph's 2010 feature on Hope the Giraffe