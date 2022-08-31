Bond set for former Oklahoma Chief of Police accused of child abuse

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Bond has been set for the former Chief of Police for a department in Oklahoma after he was arrested and accused of child abuse in Kansas.

Wabaunsee County Attorney Timothy Liesmann tells 13 NEWS that as of Tuesday, Aug. 30, a $40,000 bond has been set for John Caviness, the former police chief from Oklahoma accused of child abuse against an 11-year-old.

On July 31, Caviness, former Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s police chief, was arrested by the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office for child abuse, aggravated battery, battery and resisting arrest.

Since the crime, Northeastern Oklahoma State University has confirmed to 13 NEWS that Caviness no longer works there.

Formal charges against Caviness were filed on Aug. 19, which include two counts of child abuse and one count of interference with law enforcement officials. He faces up to 325 months - 27 years - in prison.

The case has also been issued a continuance and the next appearance is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Caviness has since bonded out of jail.

