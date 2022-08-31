Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday that he will resume campaigning in his race for Texas governor after pausing his schedule last weekend and canceling events because of an unspecified bacterial infection.

O’Rourke said he will return to the road Friday in Laredo and continue with events throughout the weekend along the Texas-Mexico border in his underdog challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

O’Rourke returned home to El Paso last week after seeking treatment at a San Antonio hospital and receiving antibiotics. He appeared on camera for virtual campaign events earlier this week but had not been traveling.

The former presidential candidate is a relentless campaigner who visited each of Texas’ 254 counties during his failed run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
Ricardo Ramirez
Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured

Latest News

Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FILE
UWGT’s Angel Romero appointed to Washburn University Board of Regents
FILE
RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill