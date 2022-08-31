Another portion of NW Tyler St. to close for water line installation

Closure planned for NW Tyler St.
Closure planned for NW Tyler St.(City of Topeka)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another portion of NW Tyler St. will close for five days for the installation of a water line.

The City of Topeka says NW Tyler St. will close between NW Wadell and NW Tyler Ct. on Thursday, Sept. 1 until Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the installation of a water line.

The City noted that traffic that needs to access the homes and businesses on NW Tyler between NW Tyler Ct. and NW Ross during the closure should use NW Tyler to either NW Beverly or NW Proctor St.

According to the City, through traffic on NW Tyler should continue to use the posted NW Topeka Blvd. detour route.

The City indicated that NW Tyler between NW Ross and NW Lyman Rd. will remain closed for road reconstruction but access to properties will remain in place for property owners in the area.

