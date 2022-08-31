Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Americus woman has been federally charged with producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Brandi Snyder, 34, of Americus, on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Court records indicate that Snyder is accused of persuading and coercing a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce a photo and she is accused of allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

The office noted that Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case as Assistant U.S. attorney Molly Gordon prosecutes.

Records also show that Snyder has been arrested in Lyon, Shawnee, Butler, Jackson and Chase counties for separate crimes.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation offender registry also lists Snyder as a drug offender.

