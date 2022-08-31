AG urges Congress to transfer airline investigation power from DoT to states

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AG Schmidt is urging Congress to transfer the ability to investigate airline customer complaints from the Department of Transportation to the states and other agencies better equipped to handle consumer protection.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, he urged congressional leaders to enact legislation to allow states greater authority to investigate customer complaints against airline companies as the nation sees a dramatic increase in traveler dissatisfaction.

In a letter signed by AG Schmidt and 37 other state attorneys general, he said he asked Congress to pass a law to remove federal restrictions which give central jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute airline complaints to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Schmidt noted that he and the other attorneys general argued that the states have sturdy consumer protection units and - if the federal preemption were removed - could help ensure travelers are treated fairly.

“The mistreatment of airline consumers is a bi-partisan issue — one that requires immediate action from federal lawmakers,” the attorneys general wrote. “Flying is essential to millions of Americans as they go about their personal and professional lives and is critical to our local, state, and national economies. Customers booking airline tickets should enjoy a reasonable expectation of being treated fairly, respectfully, and consistently under the law throughout all interactions during their experience with the airline industry. Consumer confidence in the air travel experience is paramount to a thriving economy.”

The letter urged Congress to pass legislation to authorize the attorneys general to enforce both state and federal consumer protection laws that govern the industry.

Schmidt also said the letter encourages Congress to consider shifting the authority for federal investigations of airline complaints from the DoT to an agency more focused on consumer protection like the Department of Justice or Federal Trade Commission.

