Abilene City Commission to discuss possibility of anti-panhandling ordinance

FILE
FILE(KAIT-TV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene City Commission plans to discuss the possibility of a new anti-panhandling ordinance.

The Abilene Police Department says it is aware of ongoing panhandling activity along Buckeye Ave.

Currently, APD noted that the city code does not prohibit the activity as it is currently being conducted.

APD also indicated that the department procedure is to contact those identified as panhandlers and offer to connect them to local service organizations for help.

The Department said the potential creation of an ordinance to address the issue is planned for discussion at the Abilene City Commission’s Sept. 6 study session.

APD noted that public comment and opinion will be welcome at the session and appreciated.

