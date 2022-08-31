1 death, 140 new COVID cases reported in RIley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 140 new COVID-19 cases as well as a COVID-related death between August 20 - 26.

KDHE reported the incidence rate is 188.8 which places Riley County in the high category with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. The COVID-related death in Riley County was a 95-year-old, unvaccinated female who tested positive on July 24 and passed away August 8th.

Her death is the 94th from COVID in Riley County.

