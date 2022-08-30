Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds

Experts say most important part of money management is to be a team
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Following a pandemic slowdown the past two years, 2022 is expected to be a record year for marriages.

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said along with budgeting for a wedding, couples should also plan for how they will budget their life together.

Johnson said the most important thing for couples is to be a team.

“Whether you do everything together or you keep your account separate, the most important thing is just to have some sort of game plan that both partners are comfortable with and open with and committed to sticking to,” Johnson advised.

Johnson had two other important tips for newlyweds:

Get into the habit of saving as much money as possible, as early in the marriage as possible:  Johnson said he has never had a client regret saving too much money.

Don’t be afraid to deviate from your peer group: While some may be rushing to buy a new house or new car or expensive vacation, do what’s best for your family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Dana Chandler
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight

Latest News

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning
A major information event is coming to Prairie Band Casino September 6.
The VA is helping veterans get their ACT together with the PACT ACT
Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds