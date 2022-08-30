Water experts give best tap water title to City of Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water / wastewater conference fills the Stormont Vail Events Center with water professionals Tuesday, August 30, to name the city with the best tap water.

The Kansas Water Environment Association and Kansas Water Works Association kicked off their joint conference Tuesday. Approximately 600 water industry professionals attended to discuss how to keep the state’s drinking water and wastewater environments safe.

Among Tuesday’s events was a competition to decide the best-tasting tap water. The City of Emporia was crowned the winner of the competition.

Chair of the Kansas section American Water Works Association, Katie Miller, says the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced how good, clean water is important for everyone.

“Everyone has to have water to survive,” said Miller. “Everyone has to have a wastewater utility or everyone who is staying at home during those times would have had a very unpleasant experience so our water and her wastewater operators across the state did not take time off. They were not staying at home. They were working every single day.”

The conference continues Wednesday with national, regional, and state experts. Wednesday’s events include a fast-paced hydrant assembly competition, a backhoe rodeo competition, and a competition to assemble a water meter.

Find out more about the conference and its events HERE.

