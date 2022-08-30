Washburn University names new dean of students to start in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new dean of students will start her official duties in September as the new school year gets underway.

Washburn University says Dr. Teresa L. Clounch has been named as the associate vice president of student life and dean of students. She will replace Dr. Joel Bluml who accepted a position as vice president for student engagement and athletics at the University of Providence in Montana.

After she assumes her new duties in September, WU said Clounch will oversee all matters that relate to the student code of conduct - including helping set and regulate its conduct standards. She will also provide administrative leadership for Residential Living and the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

“In Student Life, our overall mission is to enhance each student’s experience at Washburn by helping them connect and engage with our community because we know this makes their learning experience better,” said Dr. Eric Grospitch, vice president for student life at Washburn University. “Dr. Clounch, or Dr. TLC, as she’s more affectionally known across her current campus, has this same passion to help students have the best experience possible.”

Washburn noted that Clounch is currently the assistant vice president for student affairs, Title IX officer and senior diversity officer for Fort Hays State University. She also serves as an adjunct faculty member and has been at FHSU since 2017.

The University indicated that Clounch has grown her career in higher education through multiple institutions in Kansas and Missouri - including Baker University, the University of Kansas, Emporia State University, Cottey College in Nevada, Mo., and Allen Co. College.

WU said Clounch is a Kansas native and earned her associate’s degree in business from Allen Community College. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in student personnel administration from ESU. She then completed her Doctor of Education in educational leadership and policy studies from KU.

Washburn noted that it is home to nearly 7,000 students involved in more than 200 academic programs.

