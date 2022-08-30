Wabaunsee Co. voters approve $11 million for Mission Valley school projects

MISSION VALLEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley School District will soon start work on two projects estimated at more than $11 million.

Unofficial results tallied Tuesday show Wabaunsee County voters approved two bonds for USD 330, each passing with more than 700 votes. Records from the Wabaunsee Co. Clerk show Proposal 1 passed 869-271. Proposal 2 passed 766-369.

The first will provide $9 million for several facility upgrades and renovations, including to the career and technical education facility, agriculture education facility, the football and track facilities. The funds will also cover security upgrades across the district. A second bond for nearly $2.7 million will pay for new baseball and softball fields, and parking improvements.

You can read the district’s breakdown here.

The county will implement a 3.081 mill levy increase to cover the cost. The results will be canvassed and certified on September 8.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.