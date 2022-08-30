Wabaunsee Co. voters approve $11 million for Mission Valley school projects

Planned upgrades for USD 330
Planned upgrades for USD 330(USD 330)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION VALLEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley School District will soon start work on two projects estimated at more than $11 million.

Unofficial results tallied Tuesday show Wabaunsee County voters approved two bonds for USD 330, each passing with more than 700 votes. Records from the Wabaunsee Co. Clerk show Proposal 1 passed 869-271. Proposal 2 passed 766-369.

The first will provide $9 million for several facility upgrades and renovations, including to the career and technical education facility, agriculture education facility, the football and track facilities. The funds will also cover security upgrades across the district. A second bond for nearly $2.7 million will pay for new baseball and softball fields, and parking improvements.

You can read the district’s breakdown here.

The county will implement a 3.081 mill levy increase to cover the cost. The results will be canvassed and certified on September 8.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Dana Chandler
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight

Latest News

The Seaman district coach and teacher was recognized.
Mark Simoneau retires
Signing Ceremony at Fort Riley
Signing Ceremony at Fort Riley
Kannaco Hemp Field Tour
Kannaco Hemp Field Tour
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
Speedy PD Race
Speedy PD Race