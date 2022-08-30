Valley Falls man arrested for drug and weapons violations

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop west of Hoyt Monday afternoon.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Kenneth Funk, 45, of Valley Falls was pulled over near 118th and S. Road shortly before 1 p.m. Monday for an alleged registration violation.

Officials say Funk was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant.

Funk was arrested for criminal use of weapons, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, transporting an open container, no insurance and driving while suspended.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.