Ukrainian family gives update on son attending Topeka Public Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“I’m grateful to a community that has helped us to be here and we are best to be in Topeka and we are blessed to be in this school,” said Valeriia Babiichuk, mother of a new USD 501 student.

Babiichuk moved to America with her son starting in kindergarten this fall. He’s one of the 22 Ukrainian students to list their Topeka Public Schools as their school district.

“We are a district that values diversity, that values culture, values language, values all people so it was a no brainer for Topeka Public Schools,” said Director of Cultural Innovation, Dr. Pilar Mejia.

Valeriia told 13 NEWS the Jardine Elementary staffers are helping her little boy make big strides in adjusting to school and life in America.

“They handed us the translated to Ukrainian, like all the documents were translated. Personally, it shocked me a lot because of how well they were prepared for Ukrainians coming to the United States and I was surprised a lot,” she said.

“I have seen one of the teacher’s project the content that he’s sharing with the kids on the board, a big board so that the student in that class have a translation of the content,” said Mejia.

Valeriia says an education is her top priority for her son, and she trust Jardine will provide that.

“This is key for child development that is why I decided to seek for brighter future for him in different country.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.