Two Washburn football players named to Elite 100 Watch List

Landen Urban and James Letcher Jr.
Landen Urban and James Letcher Jr.(Washburn University Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Washburn seniors were named to D2Football.com’s Elite 100 Watch List on Tuesday.

James Letcher Jr. and Landen Urban were named to the list for the upcoming season after being selected by coaches, scouts, media, and sports information directors.

Letcher Jr. was a first team all-purpose selection last year and is a six-time All-American selection as an Ichabod. He had appeared in 37 games overall, compiling 148 receptions for 1,916 yards, and 19 touchdowns. He has also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns which is the most in program history.

Urban is entering his sixth season at Washburn where he has started 27 games at defensive tackle, recording 118 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.

The Ichabods open the 2022 campaign on September 1st in Yager Stadium against Lincoln.

