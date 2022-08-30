Tuesday forecast: Near seasonal, low humidity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday’s rain we unfortunately set-up a dry weather pattern for the next several days. The next best chance for rain looks to be Friday night otherwise highs will be near or slightly above average for this time of year.

Taking Action:

Stay hydrated. While we’re not talking about the heat/humidity of the past couple days, temperatures will still be around 90° the rest of the week.

With the rain chance Friday night, we’ll have to keep an eye on it to see if there’s going to be an impact for the KU game.



Unfortunately the rain was very spotty yesterday and last night with many spots missing out on the rain and dry conditions are expected to end the month of August. The first part of September isn’t looking promising either with high probability rain chances. Temperatures are pretty consistent for the next 8 days so temperatures are going to be dependent on wind direction, humidity levels (specifically how warm it stays at night leading to a warmer afternoon) and cloud cover by Thursday and Friday.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 64 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s-low 90s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. South wind around 5 mph.

An area of clouds may push through Wednesday night. The question is how quickly will the clouds clear out Thursday. This will determine if there’s going to be mostly sunny or decreasing clouds. One model is hinting at a very low chance of rain late Wednesday night into Thursday but as of now will keep it dry.

The next highest chance for rain is Friday night but as of now shouldn’t have an impact on any daytime hours of Friday or Saturday. This is of course subject to change. There also remains differences in the models on how hot it will be especially by Tuesday but continuing into next Wednesday on whether temperatures cool back down in the upper 80s or remain in the mid 90s as is expected on Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.