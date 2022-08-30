Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka.

Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault in the death of Jerrie Ross. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 9th, and then for a jury trial beginning February 21st.

Authorities say Baird was involved in a shooting between people in two vehicles in August 2020 near 12th and Gage. During a neighborhood canvass following the exchange, officers found Ross suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck next to her home in the 1100 block of Gage Boulevard.

Baird was identified as the suspect and picked up by U.S. Marshalls about a week after the shooting.

