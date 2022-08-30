Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide

Tony Baird Jr., 29 of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on charges...
Tony Baird(SNCO DOC)
By Alex Carter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka.

Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault in the death of Jerrie Ross. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 9th, and then for a jury trial beginning February 21st.

Authorities say Baird was involved in a shooting between people in two vehicles in August 2020 near 12th and Gage. During a neighborhood canvass following the exchange, officers found Ross suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck next to her home in the 1100 block of Gage Boulevard.

Baird was identified as the suspect and picked up by U.S. Marshalls about a week after the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Dana Chandler
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight

Latest News

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning
A major information event is coming to Prairie Band Casino September 6.
The VA is helping veterans get their ACT together with the PACT ACT
FILE
Additional Topekan to be interviewed for Shawnee Co. judge position