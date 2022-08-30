Topeka man sent to hospital after box truck backs into pickup in KTAG lane

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after a box truck backed into his pickup in the KTAG lane in Lawrence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, emergency crews were called to the Kansas Turnpike Plaza 202 in Lawrence with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Freightliner Box truck driven by Joshua Bell, 28, of Rowlett, Texas, had stopped in the KTAG lane at I-70 exit 202 and had backed into the front of the vehicle behind him.

Officials said the other vehicle, a 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Tony Adame, 56, of Topeka, sustained minor damage while Adame was taken to the hospital for a possible injury.

