Topeka man arrested after meth found during North Topeka traffic stop

Miguel Bolanos-Zapata
Miguel Bolanos-Zapata(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Monday morning after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in North Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Bolanos-Zapata, 47, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible charges of possession of methamphetamine after an encounter with law enforcement early Monday morning near NW St. John and Van Buren St.

Just after 12:30 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 29, officials said a K9 Unit stopped a blue 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van in an alley in the area. During the investigation, they allegedly found methamphetamine.

Officials said Bolanos-Zapata was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and defective headlamps.

Bolanos-Zapata does not remain confined to the jail.

