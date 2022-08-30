Salute Our Heroes: Paraprofessional for 8 years finally gets her own classroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Lyndelle Anderson began as a paramedic, before moving to the field of education as a paraprofessional for eight years. Now, our hero has her own classroom at Whitson Elementary.

Se thanks to a little inspiration in her life for the move.

“I have a son, later on he had Oppositional Defiant Disorder, so we had some trouble with childhood trauma. I got some experience and I was very hands on with him,” said Anderson.

She wanted to help other students who had gone through similar experiences.

“Mrs. Pierce came to me and said she had someone who reminded her of my son and that there was an opening, and I was like “Well, no I’m working 12 hour shifts at the hospital” and then I met him, and i’ve been here ever since,” she said.

Her principal knew Ms. Anderson would be a perfect fit for Whitson kids.

“I’ve watched her grow in her strategies and her learning and how she deals with students’ behavior. Most recently, just that instructional piece that came along because she is taking on a new role,” Keelin Pierce, Whitson Principal.

One of Ms. Anderson’s goals is to make sure every student that steps into her classroom, is confident they know they belong here.

“I have come from lots of people of different backgrounds and making sure that you, no one feels like they’re not accepted and that everyone is worthy,” Anderson said.

Without the staff at school, she may not have stumbled upon this career path.

“Honestly, if I wouldn’t have gotten the support that I got from Whitson, I don’t know where I would be and I certainly wouldn’t have been a para.”

