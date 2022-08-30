Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight

Margaret Thomas
Margaret Thomas(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys woman was arrested after she was found to be driving impaired and meth was found in her possession following a fight over the weekend.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Margaret A. Thomas, 43, of Saint Marys was arrested on Sunday and could face charges of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine after a domestic disturbance.

Just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said they were called to the 12000 block of NW 62nd St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they saw a woman, later identified as Thomas, driving a silver Toyota 4-Runner. During the investigation, they found that she had been too impaired to drive. She had also damaged property at the home of a family member and had gotten into a fight with another individual.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thomas was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of methamphetamine, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, domestic battery, criminal damage to property and driving under the influence.

Thomas is no longer confined to jail.

