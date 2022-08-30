RCPD searches for person who broke into car’s hatch, stole $1.4K in items

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person who broke into the hatch of a car and stole $1,400 worth of items.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 1200 block of Pomeroy St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 25-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect broke into his car through a hatch, and stole his Apple Airpods, a subwoofer and other miscellaneous items which cost him about $1,400.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to the Riley Co. Police Dept. at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

