RCPD searches for leads after man rushed to hospital after fake pill overdose

FILE - M30 Pills
FILE - M30 Pills(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers are looking for information after a 20-year-old man was rushed to a Manhattan hospital after he overdosed on pills believed to be fake Oxycodone.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were dispatched to an overdose emergency in the City of Manhattan.

Officers reported that a 20-year-old male was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan to be treated after he ingested what are presumed to be fake pressed M30 Oxycodone pills. He survived and was later released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

