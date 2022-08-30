RCPD searches for 1995 ATV stolen from 75-year-old man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a 1995 ATV stolen from a 75-year-old man in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 6100 block of S 32nd St. with reports of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they said a 75-year-old man reported his red 1995 Honda ATV had been stolen, costing him about $3,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

