Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door

(WAFB)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door.

Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.

Schwarz said no children were in the building at the time.

“The Eisenhower administration and their SRO will review all building safety measures, ensuring doors are pulled closed after entering. Please know school administration, SRO and custodial staff check all doors hourly on walk throughs to ensure doors are locked and they use the camera system to closely monitor who enters the building,” Schwarz said in the email.

