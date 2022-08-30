Overland Park ranked 88th best housing market in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been found to have the 88th best housing market in the United States.

With the value of a home up about 21% in the past year and mortgage rates have almost doubled, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Real-Estate Markets on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

To see which real-estate markets are more attractive than others, WalletHub said it compared 300 cities across data sets which range from median home-price appreciation to job growth.

Overland Park was ranked 88th in the study with a total score of 58.33, a real estate market rank of 118 and an affordability and economic environment rank of 45.

On the other side of the metro, Kansas City was ranked 212th with a total score of 50.31, a real estate market rank of 230 and an affordability and economic environment rank of 132.

The last city in the Sunflower State ranked on the study was Wichita with an overall rank of 226, a total score of 49.2, a real estate market rank of 238 and an affordability and economic environment rank of 90.

The study also found that the highest share of underwater mortgages can be found in St. Louis while homes in Westminster and Arvada, Co., spent the fewest days on the market.

The best places to buy a house were found to be:

Frisco, Texas Allen, Texas McKinney, Texas Austin, Texas Nashville, Tenn. Cary, N.C. Gibert, Az. Denton, Texas Peoria, Az. Richardson, Texas

The worst places to buy a house were found to be:

Peoria, Ill. Bridgeport, Ct. Shreveport, La. St. Louis, Mo. Hartford, Ct. Cleveland, Ohio Rockford, Ill. Baton Rouge, La. Columbus, Ga. Baltimore, Md.

For more information or to see where other real estate markets fall, click HERE.

