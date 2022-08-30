New program to provide free child care, chances for children of USD 497 staff

FILE
FILE(WLOX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program will open in Lawrence Public Schools which will both provide child care for classified staff members and provide students with enrichment and educational opportunities.

Lawrence Public Schools USD 497 says Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis announced that the district will use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to support free early childhood educational services and before- and after-school enrichment for the children of classified employees.

The District indicated that those considered classified staff are paraeducators and instructional support staff, food service and custodial personnel and secretarial, clerical and technical services staff in the district.

Starting Sept. 6, LPS said the new program will provide early learning opportunities for 3- and 4-year-old children while also supporting the recruitment and retention of classified staff to maintain operations and continuity of district services.

The District noted that COVID-19 affected both of these areas.

“Our community needs to look at more creative approaches like this to expand high-quality early childhood educational opportunities and recruit and retain employees,” said Dr. Lewis. “This should be a significant benefit to classified staff working in our schools. They will know that while they are at work, their young children will be building kindergarten readiness skills and receiving two nutritious meals in a safe and nurturing environment.”

USD 497 indicated that it included $955,000 in its ESSER III application to support two additional early childhood classrooms at Kennedy Early Childhood Center, 1605 Davis Rd., which will serve preschool-aged children of staff from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the District, ESSER funds will support the program with two certified teachers, an enrichment coach and four instructional paraeducators. They will also provide curriculum and classroom furniture, supplies and materials, as well as any facility modifications required for licensure.

Due to limitations with the funds, USD 497 noted that the district will offer the benefit to new and existing classified staff during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years - unless it finds a permanent source of funding to continue the program.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Dana Chandler
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
Tate's Bar
RCPD investigates after man found badly beaten in Aggieville alley
KS Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard

Latest News

Kansas Highway Patrol
Emporia teen hospitalized after SUV rolls off interstate, onto river bank
FILE
New alert system available for Riley Co. residents to alert of property fraud
Ricardo Ramirez
Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars
Topeka middle school incident
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door