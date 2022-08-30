New program to provide free child care, chances for children of USD 497 staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program will open in Lawrence Public Schools which will both provide child care for classified staff members and provide students with enrichment and educational opportunities.

Lawrence Public Schools USD 497 says Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis announced that the district will use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to support free early childhood educational services and before- and after-school enrichment for the children of classified employees.

The District indicated that those considered classified staff are paraeducators and instructional support staff, food service and custodial personnel and secretarial, clerical and technical services staff in the district.

Starting Sept. 6, LPS said the new program will provide early learning opportunities for 3- and 4-year-old children while also supporting the recruitment and retention of classified staff to maintain operations and continuity of district services.

The District noted that COVID-19 affected both of these areas.

“Our community needs to look at more creative approaches like this to expand high-quality early childhood educational opportunities and recruit and retain employees,” said Dr. Lewis. “This should be a significant benefit to classified staff working in our schools. They will know that while they are at work, their young children will be building kindergarten readiness skills and receiving two nutritious meals in a safe and nurturing environment.”

USD 497 indicated that it included $955,000 in its ESSER III application to support two additional early childhood classrooms at Kennedy Early Childhood Center, 1605 Davis Rd., which will serve preschool-aged children of staff from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the District, ESSER funds will support the program with two certified teachers, an enrichment coach and four instructional paraeducators. They will also provide curriculum and classroom furniture, supplies and materials, as well as any facility modifications required for licensure.

Due to limitations with the funds, USD 497 noted that the district will offer the benefit to new and existing classified staff during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years - unless it finds a permanent source of funding to continue the program.

