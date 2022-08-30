New alert system available for Riley Co. residents to alert of property fraud

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A new alert system is available for Riley Co. residents to alert them of possible property fraud.

Riley County says its Register of Deeds Office recently subscribed to a notification service to help combat property fraud. It said Property Fraud Alert is a proactive step to protect residents from mortgage and property fraud.

The County noted that individuals and businesses can sign up to receive notifications via phone or email whenever their name is filed in association with a land record in the county lines.

“Property Fraud Alert is similar to a credit alert system,” said Riley County Register of Deeds Amy Manges. “While PFA will not prevent fraud from happening, it provides an early warning system that will allow people to take appropriate action if fraud occurs. When we tested the system, we received a notice within seven minutes of uploading the daily data report.”

The County indicated that residents can sign up for free and get notifications whenever their name is listed as a Grantor or Grantee on property-related documents filed with the Riley Co. Register of Deeds Office - like mortgages or deeds. Notifications could happen quickly, but could also take between 24 and 48 hours to process.

Since the Property Fraud Alert system relies on the exact name of a business or person, the County has recommended that residents sign up all of the common variations of their name. Examples include signing up as both William and Bill Doe.

In more than two decades with the department, Register of Deeds Amy Manges said no instances of property fraud have been found in the county and only one questionable mortgage has crossed her desk.

However, in 2005, the County said the FBI found mortgage fraud as one of the fastest growing white collar crimes in the U.S. Since then, it said new methods to find and report fraud - like Property Fraud Alert - have been developed to help empower fraud victims.

“Our office started getting an increase in questions about fraud alerts in 2020,” said Manges. “Thankfully, we haven’t had any issues with property fraud in Riley County, so we contacted other counties to find out what they were doing. Some services were prohibitively expensive, but we found an affordable vendor that would serve our county’s needs.”

Initially, Riley Co. said it paid $8,000 to provide the service to the public. The yearly fee to continue the service will cost the county $1,750. Subscribers will not be charged any fees to join.

Those interested in signing up for PFA should click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.