Lyon Co. DA receives police reports in alleged Emporia High football battery

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Official reports are now headed to the Lyon Co. District Attorney to decide whether or not to charge an Emporia High School football player and others after an alleged battery.

KVOE reports that official police reports are now headed to Lyon Co. Attorney Marc Goodman after an alleged battery involving at least one Emporia High School football team member.

Goodman told KVOE that he requested additional information as he decides whether or not to file criminal charges in the case.

Officials have not gone into detail about the nature of the alleged battery. However, the Emporia Police “Pink Sheet” released to local media indicated that an alleged battery occurred on Aug. 21 which involved a personal weapon - either a hand or foot as opposed to another type of weaponry.

Emporia Public Schools USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren noted that there will be no comment from the district until more information is released.

On Aug. 23, Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas told 13 NEWS that an investigation was happening at the high school, but would not provide further details due to the involvement of minors.

