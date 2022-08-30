KU athletics announces Lance and Kelly Leipold Graduate Assistant Fund

Kansas head football coach, Lance Leipold
Kansas head football coach, Lance Leipold(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before KU kicks-off the 2022 football season, head coach Lance Leipold and his wife Kelly are supporting current and future graduate assistants.

The Lance and Kelly Leipold Graduate Assistant Fund is an endowed fund that will provide perpetual support for an on-field graduate assistant position with the football program. To assist Kansas Athletics’ strategic plan to build greater representation within college athletics, and in support of the university’s overall desire to establish inclusive communities throughout campus, the fund will look to provide opportunities for individuals whom represent marginalized communities to gain experience in the coaching field.

“This gift by Lance and Kelly is yet another example of their deep commitment to our University and their passion for positively impacting the many lives they intersect with,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said according to the release. “We are fortunate to have the Leipolds in Lawrence and are grateful that the University of Kansas has a selfless, dedicated leader at the helm of its football program.”

