Kimball Avenue in Manhattan to reopen September 1

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kimball Avenue will be reopened to all four lanes of traffic between College Avenue and North Manhattan Avenue on Thursday, September 1.

The project was part of the North Campus Corridor (NCC) plan which included a total of 13 phases. The two most recent phases were partially funded by $6.8 million in grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

“The City of Manhattan, Ebert Construction, and Bayer Construction appreciate everyone’s patience as this roadway is reopened after being delivered on time and budget,” said City Engineer Brian Johnson.

The work finishing this week included utility, water main, and storm sewer improvements. Also included was the widening of Kimbell Ave. to allow for a center left-turn lane. The project also included new sidewalk on the north side of Kimball Avenue, a wider trail on the south side of Kimball, and new pedestrian and street lighting. A new bus stop was built at Bill Snyder Football Stadium, with landscaping improvements all along the corridor still continuing.

The City of Manhattan said the design of this project will reduce accidents and vehicle crashes along the corridor through driveway closures, new signalization, wider lanes, and gentler curves. In total, they said 45 crashes, nine injuries, and two fatalities occurred in the Kimball Avenue corridor prior to this construction over the last decade.

The final phase of the NCC project will be improvements at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and Denison Ave., which is currently under design and expected to started construction in the spring of 2024. The City also said temporary lane closures may still occur throughout this fall on Kimball as landscaping and irrigation improvements are completed during favorable planting conditions.

