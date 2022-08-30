Kansas Prep Zone: Highland Park

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a very tough go around for Highland Park over the last several years.

The last time the team won a game was 2014, or 64 games ago. While that seems daunting, this team is hungry and can feel that streak breaking come this Friday.

“Last year we had all the pieces but everybody wasn’t bought in,” New Mexico State commit Tre Richardson said. “This year, everybody is ready to win this first game. Even though we’re in a new league, everybody still thinks that HP is bad but we’re still ready for it.”

HP will now be in the KCK-Atchison League after they announced they would leave the Centennial League in 2020.

Head coach Jermaine Monroe begins his second campaign and he says the fire in his players eyes is great to see.

“We’re going to stay who we are,” Monroe said. “Offensively that’s just what we are. Defensively, I want to be that team that they know what we’re going to run but they need to stop us because we’re good at it. We’ve been telling the boys that everything that happens moving forward, it’s a new league, it’s all history.”

Something else that’s new, Monroe brought in Jermaine Savage from St. Louis as his new Defensive Coordinator.

“The guys are flying around, they’re having fun. They’re getting pumped up during defensive practices. I think you’re going to see a whole different type of defense out there,” Monroe said.

All this change they say should be good.

“The fresh start will most definitely help us, especially with going into the new league, playing against everybody who kind of looks like us,” Offensive Tackle Gabriel Davis said. “We have fewer numbers and everybody else will have fewer numbers just like us.”

“1-0, that’s all he (Monroe) says, 1-0 every day, win today at practice, win the next day, 1-0,” Linebacker and Fullback Mackey James said.

The Scots kick-off 2022 at home Friday against Wyandotte at seven p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Carpenter, James Harvey, and Dalton Hall
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away...
Bob Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes

Latest News

Kansas head football coach, Lance Leipold
KU athletics announces Lance and Kelly Leipold Graduate Assistant Fund
Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) shoots between Nebraska-Omaha guards Daniel Norl (13)...
Former KU Guard Svi Mykhailiuk waived by Raptors
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker advocates for mental health amongst kids.
Damon Parker advocates for mental health awareness amongst teens
K-State football hosts Meet The Cats for the first time in two years
Meet The Cats succeeds in getting fans excited for the 2022 season