K-State offers new grant for Kansans to cover in-state tuition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new grant program from Kansas State University will allow eligible Kansans to get an undergraduate degree with no in-state tuition paid out of pocket.

Kansas State University says a new grant program will provide eligible students with an award to cover the in-state tuition remaining after other grants and scholarships are applied in order to help those who need it most.

K-State said the award - known as the Land Grant Promise - will provide tuition-free undergraduate education and shows the university’s commitment to access and affordability for Kansans.

To be eligible for the Land Grant Promise, K-State said degree-seeking undergraduate students are required to be full-time and have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by the priority date. Students must also be declared Pell-eligible or show a household income of $60,000 or less, be enrolled in classes on the Manhattan campus or online, and be a Kansas resident who lives in a qualified county at the time of application for admission.

K-State noted that the Land Grant Promise will be immediately available and will automatically be awarded to students who qualify and live in Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Saline, Shawnee, Wabaunsee or Washington counties.

“We are committed to providing opportunity and access to higher education to any Kansan who wants to receive a world-class K-State education,” said Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management. “It makes sense to begin this program by investing in the communities surrounding our main campus.”

Goos said the Land Grant Promise is not meant to cover any cost beyond tuition - like books or housing. She said students are encouraged to apply for other scholarships and grants to help cover those costs.

