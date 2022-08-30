Jury resumes deliberations Tuesday morning in Day 15 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors resumed their deliberations Tuesday morning in Day 15 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka.

Tuesday marks the fourth day the jury has been in deliberations.

The retrial began on Aug. 5.

Chandler, 62, was convicted in 2012 of the 2002 double-homicides of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a west Topeka duplex.

However, those convictions were overturned in 2018 by the Kansas Supreme Court, and Chandler was granted a retrial, which is in its fourth week.

