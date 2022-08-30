Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars

Ricardo Ramirez
Ricardo Ramirez(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A man serving more than 11 years in prison for child sex crimes has died behind Lansing Correctional Facility bars.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Lansing Correctional Facility resident Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell and later died.

Early Tuesday morning, staff said they found Ramirez in his cell and attempted life-saving measures immediately and continued after EMS arrived. However, he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

KDOC noted that Ramirez’s cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy, however, a preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in its custody, KDOC said the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation into this matter remains ongoing.

KDOC indicated that Ramirez had been serving a combined 141-month - 11.75 year - sentence for convictions in Johnson County.

Those convictions include aggravated sexual battery, intentional touching of a minor aged 16 or older and three counts of battery of a city or county employee.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Dana Chandler
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
Tate's Bar
RCPD investigates after man found badly beaten in Aggieville alley
KS Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard

Latest News

Kansas Highway Patrol
Emporia teen hospitalized after SUV rolls off interstate, onto river bank
FILE
New alert system available for Riley Co. residents to alert of property fraud
FILE
New program to provide free child care, chances for children of USD 497 staff
Topeka middle school incident
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door