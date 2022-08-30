Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A man serving more than 11 years in prison for child sex crimes has died behind Lansing Correctional Facility bars.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Lansing Correctional Facility resident Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell and later died.

Early Tuesday morning, staff said they found Ramirez in his cell and attempted life-saving measures immediately and continued after EMS arrived. However, he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

KDOC noted that Ramirez’s cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy, however, a preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in its custody, KDOC said the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation into this matter remains ongoing.

KDOC indicated that Ramirez had been serving a combined 141-month - 11.75 year - sentence for convictions in Johnson County.

Those convictions include aggravated sexual battery, intentional touching of a minor aged 16 or older and three counts of battery of a city or county employee.

