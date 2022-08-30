Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility has been placed on escape status after he was reported missing Tuesday just after 11:00 a.m.

The inmate has been identified as Michael Shane Stroede, 43. He reportedly walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility and could not be located at the minimum-security unit. Stroede is currently serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County and has seven prior convictions dating back to 1999.

Stroede is 5′10′', 180 pounds with hazel eyes and a shaved head. He has several tattoos across his upper body and arms.

Anyone with information on Storede should call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463, or local law enforcement at 911.

The incident is still under investigation and new information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.