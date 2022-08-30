Houston driver hospitalized after truck flips on Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Houston semi driver was hospitalized after his truck flipped on a Kansas highway early Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 670th Rd. in Crawford Co.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Transcraft flatbed semi had been headed north on K-7 when it dropped off the shoulder on the right side. The driver, Yandre Rodriguez Duenas, 40, of Houston, overcorrected which caused the truck to flip and come to a rest with the tractor in the west ditch and the trailer across the road.

The highway was closed in both directions as crews cleared the scene.

Rodriguez Duenas was rushed to Ascension Via Christie Hospital in Pittsburg with suspected serious injuries and was later transported to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Dana Chandler
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
Tate's Bar
RCPD investigates after man found badly beaten in Aggieville alley
KS Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard

Latest News

FILE - Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation Deer Creek Trail Extension
Construction set to begin on final stretch of Shawnee Co. trail system
Kansas Highway Patrol
Emporia teen hospitalized after SUV rolls off interstate, onto river bank
FILE
New alert system available for Riley Co. residents to alert of property fraud
Ricardo Ramirez
Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars