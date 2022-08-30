Houston driver hospitalized after truck flips on Kansas highway

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Houston semi driver was hospitalized after his truck flipped on a Kansas highway early Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 670th Rd. in Crawford Co.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Transcraft flatbed semi had been headed north on K-7 when it dropped off the shoulder on the right side. The driver, Yandre Rodriguez Duenas, 40, of Houston, overcorrected which caused the truck to flip and come to a rest with the tractor in the west ditch and the trailer across the road.

The highway was closed in both directions as crews cleared the scene.

Rodriguez Duenas was rushed to Ascension Via Christie Hospital in Pittsburg with suspected serious injuries and was later transported to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

