Former K-State QB Skylar Thompson makes Miami roster

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson makes the cut in the Miami Dolphins’ mandatory 53-man roster.

Thompson was drafted by the Dolphins in the 7th round of this year’s NFL Draft. He finished the three-game preseason with 450 yards and five touchdowns.

The former Wildcat played in 45 games with 40 starts over his five-year career, finishing with 7,134 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns and 26 rushing touchdowns. He is the only player in school history to finish with 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career.

The Dolphins begin their season against the New England Patriots at noon on Sunday, Sep. 11.

