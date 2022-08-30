Fork in the Road: Jong’s Thai Kitchen brings family environment, cuisine to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pad Thai, Khao Man Gai and much more, Jong’s Thai Kitchen is bringing a full menu to Central Topeka. 13′s Bryan Grabauskas and Photojournalist Doug Brown headed to 12th and Western for this week’s Fork in the Road.

Call it what you may, a business or a challenge, but the crew at Jong’s Thai Kitchen really work for the community... and each other.

“We’ve been through a lot together we love what we do now,” Co-owner Banjong Jongthep said. “We try to love the community and support each other. That’s what we like to do.”

“You can’t hang out here for more than an hour or two without tripping over a family member, there’s an another one,” Co-owner Derek Ragsdale assured us. “It’s very much a part of the restaurant, it’s the core of it.”

That family hospitality extends to the customers as well.

“It’s the total package,” said Tammy Edington, a Jong’s Thai Kitchen regular. “The food is fabulous, the atmosphere is wonderful, D and Nimm and Jong are just as sweet as can be. They’ll do anything to make you feel all the hospitality they can.”

“That’s why today we’re here,” Co-owner Nimm Ragsdale said,” because the community supports us.”

There’s plenty on the menu for everyone to try. Edington listed her favorite dishes.

“The orange chicken is fabulous their Pad Thai, Pad See Ew, Crab Rangoon, sticky rice, just about everything.”

“You want steak you want rib eye, you want seafood, just let us know ahead and you go it, you’re own kitchen. Make your own magic,” Jongthep emphasized.

Whatever you order, you can bet it’ll hit the spot.

“I think I’ve been through everything on the menu,” Edington confirmed. “I have my favorites, but everything they make is made with love, and you feel that you taste that when you have their food.”

“Everything on the menu, we work from our heart,” Nimm explained. “When you come here, you have good food, good experience.”

As a small family restaurant, space is limited. If you’re planning on making a trip to the kitchen, you may want to call ahead.

“You’re really lucky if you walk in and find a table,” Jongthep laughed. “We call you ‘Chokh Di,’ it means you’re lucky, you have a table.”

If you want to make a reservation; you can reach Jong’s Thai Kitchen at 785-329-6465, on their Facebook page, or at JongsThaiKitchen.com.

