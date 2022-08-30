Fork in the Road: Jong’s Thai Kitchen brings family environment, cuisine to Topeka

Jong's Thai Kitchen - 800 SW 12th St.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pad Thai, Khao Man Gai and much more, Jong’s Thai Kitchen is bringing a full menu to Central Topeka. 13′s Bryan Grabauskas and Photojournalist Doug Brown headed to 12th and Western for this week’s Fork in the Road.

Call it what you may, a business or a challenge, but the crew at Jong’s Thai Kitchen really work for the community... and each other.

“We’ve been through a lot together we love what we do now,” Co-owner Banjong Jongthep said. “We try to love the community and support each other. That’s what we like to do.”

“You can’t hang out here for more than an hour or two without tripping over a family member, there’s an another one,” Co-owner Derek Ragsdale assured us. “It’s very much a part of the restaurant, it’s the core of it.”

That family hospitality extends to the customers as well.

“It’s the total package,” said Tammy Edington, a Jong’s Thai Kitchen regular. “The food is fabulous, the atmosphere is wonderful, D and Nimm and Jong are just as sweet as can be. They’ll do anything to make you feel all the hospitality they can.”

“That’s why today we’re here,” Co-owner Nimm Ragsdale said,” because the community supports us.”

There’s plenty on the menu for everyone to try. Edington listed her favorite dishes.

“The orange chicken is fabulous their Pad Thai, Pad See Ew, Crab Rangoon, sticky rice, just about everything.”

“You want steak you want rib eye, you want seafood, just let us know ahead and you go it, you’re own kitchen. Make your own magic,” Jongthep emphasized.

Whatever you order, you can bet it’ll hit the spot.

“I think I’ve been through everything on the menu,” Edington confirmed. “I have my favorites, but everything they make is made with love, and you feel that you taste that when you have their food.”

“Everything on the menu, we work from our heart,” Nimm explained. “When you come here, you have good food, good experience.”

As a small family restaurant, space is limited. If you’re planning on making a trip to the kitchen, you may want to call ahead.

“You’re really lucky if you walk in and find a table,” Jongthep laughed. “We call you ‘Chokh Di,’ it means you’re lucky, you have a table.”

If you want to make a reservation; you can reach Jong’s Thai Kitchen at 785-329-6465, on their Facebook page, or at JongsThaiKitchen.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Dana Chandler
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight

Latest News

Fork in the Road: Jong's Thai Kitchen
Circle Coffee Co., behind the Dairy Queen at S.W. 17th and Medford, is one of two new...
Fork in the Road: Circle Coffee Company
Thunderbirds Grille serves pulled pork nachos drizzled in a locally made barbecue sauce.
Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food
FILE
Fork in the Road: Smell what’s cookin’ at Smokin’ Wille’s in Wamego