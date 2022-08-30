Emporia teen hospitalized after SUV rolls off interstate, onto river bank

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia teen is recovering in the hospital after her SUV rolled off the interstate and down onto a river bank.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 134 on southbound I-35 - about one mile west of County Road 1 - with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Emily Goza, 17, of Emporia, was headed south on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, Goza lost control and hit the guardrail.

This is when KHP indicates the SUV left the road and rolled down onto the river bank and came to a rest.

Goza was rushed to Newman Regional Health in Emporia with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

