Construction set to begin on final stretch of Shawnee Co. trail system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin on the final stretch of the trail system to connect Shawnee Co. parks.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the process to build the final 0.66 miles of trail to connect the trail system across the community is underway. It said a contract has been awarded to Kings Construction out of Oskaloosa to build a leg of the trail from SE 25th St. in Dornwood Park to SE 29th St.

SCP+R noted that this will enable bicyclists to ride a continuous route from SW 29th and McClure Rd to and around Lake Shawnee via the Shunga, Deer Creek and Lake Shawnee trails.

The Department indicated that Bartlett and West will provide engineering services for the project.

SCP+R said the project was made possible through a Transportation Alternatives program grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation with a 20% match from Shawnee Co. - $138,000. It said the project is expected to cost about $738,722 total and construction is set to start on Sept. 9.

The Department noted that construction on the trail is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

SCP+R indicated that the final section of the trail will connect the newly constructed extension of the Deer Creek Trail in Dornwood Park and will run south through Robinson Family Park, and connect to SE 29th St. just across the street from the fire station.

The Department said cyclists will be able to use the bicycle/pedestrian lane across the I-470 bridge to ride downhill o Lake Shawnee at West Edge Rd.

