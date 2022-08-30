Chiefs announce initial 53-man roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - With Tuesday’s roster deadline coming and going, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced the initial 53 man roster ahead of next week’s season start.

Waived

  • Zayne Anderson (S – Brigham Young)
  • Dicaprio Bootle (CB – Nebraska)
  • Mike Caliendo (G – Western Michigan)
  • Jack Cochrane (LB – South Dakota)
  • Matt Dickerson, Matt (DT – UCLA)
  • Jerrion Ealy (RB – Mississippi)
  • Jordan Franks (TE – Central Florida)
  • Vitaliy Gurman (T – Toledo)
  • Nazeeh Johnson (S – Marshall)
  • Azur Kamara (DE – Kansas)
  • Devon Key (S – Western Kentucky)
  • Kehinde Oginni (DE – No College)
  • Cornell Powell (WR – Clemson)
  • Matt Bushman (TE – Brigham Young) [waived with injury designation]

Released

  • Jermaine Carter (LB – Maryland)
  • Corey Coleman (WR – Baylor)
  • Daurice Fountain (WR – Northern Iowa)
  • Josh Gordon (WR – Baylor)
  • Elijah Lee (LB – Kansas State)
  • Austin Reiter (C – South Florida)
  • Danny Shelton (DT – Washington)
  • Taylor Stallworth (DT – South Carolina)

Notably, tight end and Wichita native Blake Bell will reportedly be placed on the injured reserve with a return designation in the coming days. Bell suffered a hip injury during the preseason, but had to be placed on the 53-man roster in order to return this season.

Kansas State alum Elijah Lee is set to rejoin the roster when that move takes place.

Other notable releases include DT Danny Shelton, whom the Chiefs signed during the preseason, and LB Jermaine Carter, a starter in every game for Carolina in 2021.

Wide receivers Daurice Fountain, Josh Gordon & Corey Coleman were all released, with the Chiefs electing to carry 5 WRs to start the season. That move created space for the Chiefs to hold on to third string QB Shane Buechele, who’s preseason performances made him an attractive option for other teams on waivers.

Also making the roster is RB Ronald Jones, who appeared to fall down the depth chart through camp with 7th round rookie Isiah Pacheco turning heads, but his showing in the final preseason game proved to be enough to earn a roster spot.

Of the Chiefs 10 draft picks in March, 9 made the roster; S Nazeeh Johnson out of Marshall is the lone draftee to be waived, though he could return to the practice squad when those moves are announced.

The Chiefs are set to open the season on September 11th with a visit to the Arizona Cardinals. You can watch that at 3:25pm on KWCH.

