Boil order issued for the City of Morrill rescinded

MORRILL, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil order for the City of Morrill has now been rescinded.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the KDHE rescinded a boil water advisory issued for the City of Morrill after adequate testing and procedure.

On August 22, 2022, Nemaha Co. and the City of Sabetha were placed under a water boil order due to a loss of pressure at the City of Sabetha’s water distribution center. Since then, the boil order for Nemaha and Sabetha was rescinded.

However, the City of Morrill - in Brown Co. - buys water from the City of Sabetha, therefore, when the Sabetha and Nemaha Co. was placed under a boil order, Morrill was later placed under order as well.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says that a lack of pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals which could lead to bacterial contamination.

All testing samples collected to check the water show no indication of contamination and all other conditions that pose a risk of contamination has since been resolved.

If you have any questions, please call the water system at (785) 459-2231 or you can contact KDHE at (785) 296-5514.

