Additional Topekan to be interviewed for Shawnee Co. judge position

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An additional Topekan will be interviewed to be considered to fill an open district magistrate judge position in Shawnee County.

The Third Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will convene at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, to interview an additional nominee to fill a district magistrate judge position.

The Commission noted that it will interview Duncan Whittier, a Topeka attorney in private practice, at 9:15 a.m. at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse. The interview will be open to the public.

Kansas Courts indicated that the new district magistrate judge position was among several certified after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 267 to fund them.

The Third Judicial District consists of Shawnee Co.

In July, the Commission said it interviewed seven other candidates to fill two open positions and appointed Christopher Turner to fill one of them. It could not come to a consensus on who to fill the second position, so it reopened the nomination process.

The candidates previously interviewed still under consideration are as follows:

  • Kaitlin Alegria, Topeka, development director-School of Law, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation
  • Kevin Brinker, Berryton, lieutenant, Kansas Highway Patrol
  • JaLynn Copp, Topeka,
  • Dennis Jones, Topeka, district judge pro tem, 3rd Judicial District
  • Anson Tullis, Topeka, staff attorney, Kansas Legal Services
  • Vicki Yost, Topeka, senior paralegal, City of Topeka
  • Vicki Zielinski, Topeka, licensed practical nurse, USD 501

In the State of Kansas, nominees for district magistrate judge are required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a high school graduate or equivalent, and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam to become certified within 18 months.

After a new judge serves one year in office, state law also requires them to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the judge will serve a 4-year term.

