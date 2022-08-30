Abilene Police warn of government scam with department’s phone number

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene Police have warned residents of a scam circulating the area which claimed to be another government agency and used the department’s phone number.

The Abilene Police Department says it was recently informed by a resident about a scam that involved its office phone number - 785-263-1213.

Officers said a resident was contacted by someone who said they were calling from Amazon about a purchase they made. When the resident said they did not make a purchase, the caller attempted to convince them that there was a fraud issue.

The caller reportedly told the resident they would transfer her to a “government agency” because they were now a suspect in money laundering. The resident was directed to empty her bank account, buy gift cards and provide them with the gift card information.

While the resident was speaking with the alleged government agency, APD indicated that an incoming call was also received from the department’s phone number. The caller had falsely represented law enforcement and told the resident to cooperate with the government agency.

APD noted that the resident believed she had been speaking to an officer with the department given that the caller ID indicated that is who was calling.

APD wants to remind residents that public law enforcement officials will not make contact with residents and encourage them to send gift cards for payment in a criminal matter. It said payments requested in the form of any kind of gift card or prepaid card should immediately be recognized as a scam.

The Department also said it would like to remind residents to use caution with phone calls of this nature. If there is any doubt, it said residents should hang up and contact local agencies directly.

