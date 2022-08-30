18-year-olds arrested after gun shot at pedestrians in front of officers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two 18-year-olds from Lawrence were arrested over the weekend after a gun was shot at a group of pedestrians in front of police officers.

The Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Aug. 29, with a plea to criminals - do not run. When committing a crime in front of law enforcement, they will catch and arrest the criminal.

LPD released a video caught by a patrol vehicle’s dash cam near 11th and Vermont St. just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses reported that there had been an argument between a group of pedestrian men and two men in a white Passat near 11th and Kentucky.

LPD noted that the passenger of the Passat fired at least one round at the men, however, luckily, no one was hit. The vehicle then sped off.

Officers said they saw the crime and heard at least one gunshot. The Passat was pulled over near 6th and Maine and both the passenger and driver were arrested.

The Douglas County Booking Record for Sunday indicates that Jaden Lamar Lenny Hall, 18, of Lawrence, was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving, obstructing apprehension of prosecution.

Treyvon D’Dre Johnson, 18, of Lawrence, was also booked into jail on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of interference with LEO, and two counts of flee or attempt to elude.

Officers indicated that they later found a discarded weapon along their route and casings near the original scene. Both have since bonded out of jail.

LPD noted that the case is now in the hands of District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

