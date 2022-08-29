Wichita man hospitalized after attempt to outrun law enforcement

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man recovered in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle when attempting to outrun law enforcement officials.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of N Woodlawn - just south of Highway 96 - with reports of an injury accident.

The crash log notes that a 2007 Chrysler 300 driven by Jamal Collins, 31, of Wichita, had been on the eastbound ramp from K-96 onto Woodlawn as he attempted to outrun law enforcement officials.

KHP said Collins failed to negotiate a right-hand turn at the bottom of the ramp where he hit the raised cement median on Woodlawn. The vehicle came to a rest and was disabled on the east side of the street.

This is when KHP notes that Collins then attempted to run away. He was arrested a few minutes later.

The log indicates that Collins was then taken to Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

