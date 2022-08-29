Washburn School of Law welcomes most diverse class ever

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University School of Law has reached a historic milestone as it welcomed its most diverse class of students ever.

Washburn University announced on Monday, Aug. 29, that it has reached a historic milestone this year as it welcomed its newest students. Out of the 103 new students in the School of Law, it said 43% self-reported as a member of at least one under-represented population - including ethnic identity, gender identity and sexual orientation.

“At Washburn Law, we believe that representation is incredibly important, and this year’s entering class exemplifies our commitment to creating diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal profession,” said Dean Jeffrey Jackson.

Jackson also noted that the University’s commitment to diversity has been clear from the founding of the college by abolitionists to the graduation of its first female law student in 1912 - a time when many states would not allow women to practice law.

WU indicated that the student group - including both spring and fall starters - includes 92 traditional first-year Juris Doctorate students, eight Master’s of Legal Studies students and three transfer Juris Doctorate students.

Washburn also said the group represents 16 states and 51 undergraduate institutions with 45% of the entire class joining from out of state.

“We know that our entire student population learns best when voices from diverse backgrounds are represented in the classroom,” said Jackson. “We’ve made a commitment to both recruiting and retaining these students and we strive to enable a culture of inclusiveness in all areas of student life.”

For more information about the Washburn University School of Law, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.