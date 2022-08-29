Topeka woman recovers in Smith Co. hospital after vehicle rolls into field

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KHP Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SMITH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered from serious injuries in a Smith Co. hospital on Sunday after her vehicle rolled into a field.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 79 on Kansas Highway 9 - about 8 miles west of Gaylord - with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Pontiac Vibe driven by Sarah M. Portlock, 35, of Topeka, was headed east on the highway when she crossed the center line and overcorrected. She crossed the center line again and this time she left the road and went into a ditch where her vehicle rolled and came to a rest in a field.

KHP noted that Portlock was rushed to Smith Co. Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

